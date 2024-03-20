Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 6.3%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $449.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

