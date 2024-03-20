Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Increases By 5.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.8 %
HOUS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOUS. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
