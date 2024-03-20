Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Increases By 5.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.8 %

HOUS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth $153,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOUS. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

