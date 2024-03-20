Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declines By 5.1%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 246,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alico by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $20,583,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of Alico stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.17%.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.