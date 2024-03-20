Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.76 and last traded at $78.43. Approximately 1,108,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,159,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.