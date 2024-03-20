Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

