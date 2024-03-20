Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.
Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
