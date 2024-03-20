Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Read More

Earnings History for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.