Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Financial Review

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) and American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Trent and American Water Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 38.47 American Water Works $4.23 billion 5.43 $944.00 million $4.89 24.13

American Water Works has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. American Water Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A American Water Works 22.30% 9.70% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Severn Trent and American Water Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Severn Trent and American Water Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Water Works 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Water Works has a consensus price target of $141.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given American Water Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Water Works is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of American Water Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Water Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Water Works pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Water Works pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Water Works has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

American Water Works beats Severn Trent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems. It also provides water and wastewater services on military installations; and undertakes contracts with municipal customers, primarily to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities, as well as offers other related services. In addition, the company operates approximately 80 surface water treatment plants; 540 groundwater treatment plants; 175 wastewater treatment plants; 53,700 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,200 groundwater wells; 1,700 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,100 treated water storage facilities; and 74 dams. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

