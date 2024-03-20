SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.30 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,375,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.7% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,344,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,848 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

