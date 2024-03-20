Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Nucor in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $190.95 on Monday. Nucor has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.