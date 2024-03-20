scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.08. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $722,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 539,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.