Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $142.64, but opened at $118.54. Science Applications International shares last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 320,333 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

