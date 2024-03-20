Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,393. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

