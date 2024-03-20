Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.23

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 184649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

