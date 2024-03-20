Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders stock opened at GBX 380.90 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 357.20 ($4.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 488.60 ($6.22). The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,585.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($323.22). Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 489 ($6.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

