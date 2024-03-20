Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.92 and last traded at $54.14. 1,375,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,845,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,742,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,610 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

