Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,453,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,796,319 shares.The stock last traded at $35.96 and had previously closed at $36.80.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,781.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $148,031.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 303,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,645,782 shares of company stock worth $55,475,883. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

