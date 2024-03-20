Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. 1,873,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,286,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

The firm has a market cap of $855.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

