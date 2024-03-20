Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.10 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £441.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,536.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 176.60 ($2.25). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

