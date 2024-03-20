Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.86.

RHP stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

