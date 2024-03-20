Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.16

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 200885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUSHA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

