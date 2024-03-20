Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 672,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,981,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Rumble Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Rumble alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 665,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.