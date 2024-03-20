Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $92.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

HQY traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,750. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 82,280.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $5,162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 146,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

