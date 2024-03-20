Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $60.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 791,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.