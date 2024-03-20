Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 327,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

