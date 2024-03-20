Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research report issued on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.42 on Monday. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,673 shares of company stock worth $950,978. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,196,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

