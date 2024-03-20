Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,513 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 666,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,963. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

