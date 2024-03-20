Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 317.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 508,900 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

