Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,203. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $169.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

