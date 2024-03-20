Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $25.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,258.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,045.06. The firm has a market cap of $583.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $29,121,621 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

