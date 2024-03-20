Rockland Trust Co. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,234. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

