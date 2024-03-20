Rockland Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 493,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.