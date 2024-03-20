Rockland Trust Co. Sells 179 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 452,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

