Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,706 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $16,338,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,234. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

