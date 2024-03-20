Rockland Trust Co. Has $869,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

MDY traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $537.74. The stock had a trading volume of 203,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.68 and a 200-day moving average of $484.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.