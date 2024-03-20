Rockland Trust Co. Has $726,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. 225,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

