Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FBND stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 257,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

