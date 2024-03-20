Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

