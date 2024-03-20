Rockland Trust Co. Buys 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.56. 5,815,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,413,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

