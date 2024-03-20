RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,873,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,001,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,870,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after buying an additional 2,259,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,686,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after buying an additional 624,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 8,677,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.98.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

