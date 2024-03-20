RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,873,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,001,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.98.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
