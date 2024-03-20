Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $238,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 269,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,580. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

