Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.