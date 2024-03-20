Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,595 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 657,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

