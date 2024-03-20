Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 203,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,968. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.