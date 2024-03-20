Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,806,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 142,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,564. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

