Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 2,413,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,193,666. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

