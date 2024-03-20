Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 52-week low of C$25.52 and a 52-week high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
