Reynolds Consumer Products’ (REYN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

REYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

