Revisor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 325,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

