Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

