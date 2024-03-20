Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $475.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The company has a market capitalization of $380.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.