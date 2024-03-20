Reviewing Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) & Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.83% -35.31% Caribou Biosciences -296.05% -31.06% -25.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.94) -4.20 Caribou Biosciences $34.48 million 13.86 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -3.65

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Caribou Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aura Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aura Biosciences and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.85%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 326.94%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

